Full list of Sunday Night Football games in the 2022 NFL season

Sunday Night Football is arguably the most-watched, and most cared about game of the entire week. It is scheduled well in advance to determine which matchups look the most attractive on paper, and can always be flexed by the NFL throughout the season if they don’t fit the bill.

This year, the pinnacle of Week 1 features an expected barn burner between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs will begin their campaign on the big stage, with hopes of reaching the Super Bowl for what could potentially be Tom Brady’s farewell tour. Farewell tour? What a foolhardy thing to say about one of the greatest competitors in the history of sports. Aaron Rodgers assured that he would leave the Green Bay Packers following the 2021-22 season too, and look where we are now. If Brady’s available for Week 1, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be quite the offensive rendezvous.

Further down the Sunday night slate will be a Week 5 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Two of the preseason AFC North favorites for 2023, we can expect the built up animosity toward one another to be in full effect. The Bengals ran away with the division and proceeded to nearly secure a Super Bowl victory, while the Ravens’ injuries sprinkled throughout the season. With a healthy Lamar Jackson, this team does not reek of another 8-9 record. Cincy does not want to give Baltimore an early jump in arguably the most competitive division in football. It starts here.

The Battle for Los Angeles will take place Week 17 between the Rams and Chargers. It’s odd that the Bolts are technically the home team for this meeting, while the Rams are currently the de facto kings of Inglewood, CA. A convincing Super Bowl victory does that. But let’s not downplay the strength of this Chargers roster — Justin Herbert back under center, Austin Ekeler’s ball carrying/pass-catching prowess, lethal route runners Keenan Allen and Mike Williams making plays in the open field, and the offseason addition of Khalil Mack on the defensive side. This game sits low on the schedule, but plenty could be on the line at this point of a long season. Bragging rights and all.

Here’s a full look at the full list of Sunday Night Football matchups on the 2022 NFL schedule.

2022 NFL season: Sunday Night Football schedule

Week 1: Bucs at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 2: Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 3: 49ers at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 4: Chiefs at Bucs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 5: Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 6: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 7: Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 8: Packers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 9: Titans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 10: Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 11: Bengals at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 12: Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 13: Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 14: Chiefs at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 15: Patriots at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 16: Bucs at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 17: Rams at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC