Full list of Monday Night Football games in the 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football is just about the only thing that consoles NFL fans after starting a new week. The official slate of games is now set for the 2022-23 season, which means that it’s time to highlight our key matchups.

The first Monday night affair of the year will be must-see TV. Russell Wilson and his new Denver Broncos team will face off against the Seattle Seahawks. A starting debut across from where you brought a world championship and made nine Pro Bowl appearances? An interesting night for Mr. Wilson and Seattle.

Further down the list, we’ll see the Las Vegas Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The Raiders, accompanied by their new superstar wideout Davonte Adams, have a chance to outscore the Tyreek Hill-less Chiefs. Not to mention, catapult away from chances of finishing No. 2 in the AFC West to Kansas City for the second consecutive season.

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will clash in Week 11 in Mexico City. This will be their first meeting at Estadio Azteca since the NFL’s first game outside of the United States in 2005. The Cardinals were victorious 31-14. Could it be the 49ers’ turn to flip the script on the international stage?

2022 NFL season: Monday Night Football schedule

Week 1: Broncos at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 2: Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN and Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Week 3: Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 4: Rams at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 5: Raiders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 6: Broncos at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

Week 7: Bears at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 8: Bengals at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 9: Ravens vs. Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 10: Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 11: 49ers at Cardinals in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 12: Steelers at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 13: Saints at Bucs, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 14: Patriots at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 15: Rams at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 16: Chargers at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 17: Bills at Bengals, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC