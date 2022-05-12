Best and worst Sunday Night Football matchups on 2022 NFL schedule

When the 2022 NFL schedule out, we’re getting our first look at the primetime lineup. This year’s Sunday Night Football schedule looks pretty solid. Obviously, with flex scheduling, injuries and all of the other unforeseen circumstances, the final look is bound to change, but this is a good starting point.

NBC’s primetime offering is going to look a little different this season too. Chris Collinsworth is sticking around, but he’ll be joined this season by Mike Tirico on a full-time basis. On the sidelines, Melissa Stark will replace the retired Michelle Tafoya. Sunday night games kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET, unless otherwise noted.

Best Sunday Night Football matchups

When the Bengals knocked off the Ravens in Week 7 last season, it signaled a sea change in the AFC North. A lot of Baltimore’s struggles in 2021 can be chalked up to injuries, and they should be fighting for the crown this season. Forget Ravens-Steelers, this is the rivalry I want to see in that division now.

Philly’s offense is going to be a lot of fun to watch with Jalen Hurts throwing to DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown. We know Green Bay’s going to be a tough out, and Aaron Rodgers has a knack for making primetime games something to watch.

These two teams have to be the early favorites for the top two spots in a loaded AFC West. Obviously, Denver’s addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback puts the Broncos in contention, but I’m still not convinced it’s enough to get around Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs ... who loaded up themselves this spring. We should get a pretty good idea about which team is more likely to come out on top after this one.

Worst matchups

This might look halfway decent on paper, but I’m just not convinced that the Cowboys are in the same tier as the Bucs.

Week 2: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Rodgers and Co. have never had a problem taking care of business against the Bears. This year, it looked like the Bears went through the spring committed to making things even easier for the Packers.

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

The Steelers seem destined for a year in the wilderness after Ben Roethlisberger. Sorry to all the Kenny Pickett fans out there. And for all of the Dolphins’ big offseason moves, I’m still not convinced it’s enough. If it is, then this game would still be iffy because it could be lopsided.

Sneaky good matchups

Week 3: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson and the 49ers know each other well. Just because he’s not playing in the NFC West anymore, doesn’t mean this one won’t be a thriller.

Week 13: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

It’s not exactly a matchup that people are going to skip their kid’s recital for or anything like that, but this one could be a good game just because of where these teams are. Neither one is in the upper tier of title contenders, but they both have a solid foundation of talent. They’re evenly matched, and that usually makes for a good game.

We’ll see where things stand when December rolls around, but Josh McDaniels taking on his long-time employer should be a fun one. The Raiders, on paper, have a higher-powered offense, but Belichick’s teams have a knack for taking the wheels off units like that. Has the torch been passed?

2022 NFL season: Sunday Night Football schedule

Week 1: Bucs at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 2: Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 3: 49ers at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 4: Chiefs at Bucs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 5: Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 6: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 7: Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 8: Packers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 9: Titans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 10: Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 11: Bengals at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 12: Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 13: Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 14: Chiefs at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 15: Patriots at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 16: Bucs at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 17: Rams at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC