Full list of Week 1 games in the 2022 NFL season

While the 2022 NFL season is still months away, the full schedule for the season is set to be released Thursday, May 22 at 8:00 PM on NFL Network. But, Week 1 has now been officially announced and here we go!
The Los Angeles Rams will host the opening Thursday Night Football game as they won the Super Bowl last season. Los Angeles will host the Buffalo Bills in what should be an extremely exciting matchup. Von Miller, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams last season, will be facing his former teammates in the first game of the year after signing a six-year, $120 million contract
The other two primetime matchups are Buccaneers at Cowboys for Sunday Night Football and Broncos at Seahawks for Monday Night Football. We will see last year's opening night rematch in the Buccaneers-Cowboys matchup. On Monday Night Football, Russell Wilson will play the first NFL game of his career for a team other than the Seahawks. He will be playing in Seattle with the Broncos so that one should be interesting. There will be a ton of fun divisional matchups as well with Patriots at Dolphins, Colts at Texans, and Steelers at Bengals just to name a few.
2022 NFL season: Week 1 schedule
Thursday, September 8
Bills at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Sunday, September 11
Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Jaguars at Commanders, 1p.m. ET, FOX
Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Giants at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Bucs at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Monday, September 12
Broncos at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC