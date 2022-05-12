Full list of Week 1 games in the 2022 NFL season

While the 2022 NFL season is still months away, the full schedule for the season is set to be released Thursday, May 22 at 8:00 PM on NFL Network. But, Week 1 has now been officially announced and here we go!

The Los Angeles Rams will host the opening Thursday Night Football game as they won the Super Bowl last season. Los Angeles will host the Buffalo Bills in what should be an extremely exciting matchup. Von Miller, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams last season, will be facing his former teammates in the first game of the year after signing a six-year, $120 million contract

The other two primetime matchups are Buccaneers at Cowboys for Sunday Night Football and Broncos at Seahawks for Monday Night Football. We will see last year's opening night rematch in the Buccaneers-Cowboys matchup. On Monday Night Football, Russell Wilson will play the first NFL game of his career for a team other than the Seahawks. He will be playing in Seattle with the Broncos so that one should be interesting. There will be a ton of fun divisional matchups as well with Patriots at Dolphins, Colts at Texans, and Steelers at Bengals just to name a few.

2022 NFL season: Week 1 schedule

Thursday, September 8

Bills at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, September 11

Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars at Commanders, 1p.m. ET, FOX

Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Giants at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Bucs at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, September 12

Broncos at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC