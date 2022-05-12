 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the 2022 NFL schedule release on TV, via live stream

We go over how and when to watch the NFL’s official 2022 NFL schedule release show on Thursday, May 12th.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
A detail view of the NFL Crest logo is seen on a NFL Network microphone during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL fans across the globe are patiently waiting for when the league releases the schedule on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the schedule release on NFL Network, which will be simulcast on FS1. ESPN will also have its own schedule release show at the same time.

Before the league unveils their entire schedule at 8 p.m. ET, all 32 teams will announce their Week 1 opponents at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday. Thus far, we already know who will be playing in the five international series games in October and November and the first Thursday night game on Sept. 15 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on Amazon Prime.

Additionally, there will be three games on Christmas across the major networks CBS, FOX, and NBC. There will also be a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader on Sept. 19, with the first game at 7:15 p.m. ET between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills on ESPN. The second game will be at 8:30 p.m. ET between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on ABC.

More From DraftKings Nation