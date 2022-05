While the 2022 NFL season is still months away, the full schedule for the season is set to be released Thursday, May 22 at 8:00 PM on NFL Network. This offseason has been filled with surprises as many big-name players have been traded/released. Just to name a few, Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders, Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos, Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper was traded to the Browns, Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins, AJ Brown was traded to the Eagles, Khalil Mack was traded to the Chargers, and Carson Wentz was traded to the Commanders.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the opening Thursday Night Football game as they won the Super Bowl last season. Los Angeles will host the Buffalo Bills in what should be an extremely exciting matchup. The other two primetime matchups in Week 1 include the Buccaneers at Cowboys for Sunday Night Football and Broncos at Seahawks for Monday Night Football.

Download Excel file HERE