2022 NFL Schedule: Which team has the most primetime games this season?

The 2022 NFL schedule has officially been released and here’s a look at which teams have the most primetime games this season. For our purposes, a primetime game will be any contest as part of the Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football packages.

There are 13 teams with at least five primetime games in 2022, which is tied for the most amount of teams being that prominently featured. The list contains a lot of the usual suspects.

Most Primetime Games in 2022

San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

The Steelers do have a legacy fan following, but project to be a middling team this upcoming season. The Eagles made a big trade for A.J. Brown, but are equally rocky when it comes to performance. The Broncos made the big move for Russell Wilson, so they’ll be featured prominently. Tom Brady’s return from retirement makes the Bucs an obvious choice. The Bengals and Rams both played in the Super Bowl, while the Packers, Patriots and 49ers are among the iconic franchises in the league. The Chiefs and Chargers might make for the best television with their high-powered offenses.