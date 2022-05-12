Biggest primetime snubs for the 2022 NFL season

The importance of the NFL schedule release provides an annual reminder of the football addiction in the United States that shows no end in sight. The 2022 primetime slate is out, and here’s a look at some of the teams that should be getting more TV shine.

Primetime game: Week 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys - Monday Night Football

The Giants have the best chance at making the playoffs among the franchises that have just one primetime matchup this season. While unlikely, New York did some damage in the NFL Draft where they had three picks in the top 50 and added edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick. Hopefully, the Giants can get a full season with a healthy Saquon Barkley, who will need to play a significant role for this offense to operate to its potential.

Primetime game: Week 16 at New York Jets - Thursday Night Football

The Jaguars rarely see a ton of national television exposure for their games just about every season, but they could be interesting in 2022 after the disaster that was last year. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence should be set up for a much higher chance of success in his second NFL season, and his progression as a pro could be interesting to watch.

Primetime games: None

The Detroit Lions are on this list just because they’re the lone NFL team without a primetime matchup during the 2022 regular season. I’m not sure there is a more hopeless franchise at this moment. The team never won a playoff game in 12 years with Matthew Stafford as their quarterback, and he won the Super Bowl in his first season away from Detroit. The Lions had favorable reviews of their draft, but there’s not a lot of buzz about this team going into the season.