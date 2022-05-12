Does every team get a primetime game in the 2022 NFL Season?

While the 2022 NFL season is still months away, the full schedule for the season is set to be released Thursday, May 22 at 8:00 PM on NFL Network. Everybody is excited to see their teams schedule and what big-time games they appear in.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the opening Thursday Night Football game as they won the Super Bowl last season. Los Angeles will host the Buffalo Bills in what should be an extremely exciting matchup. The other two primetime matchups in Week 1 include the Buccaneers at Cowboys for Sunday Night Football and Broncos at Seahawks for Monday Night Football.

This season every team will have a primetime game besides the Detroit Lions (aside from Thanksgiving). It’s unfair to the Lions because even though they are rebuilding, they were a fun team to watch. The NFL could’ve given Dan Campbell at least a divisional primetime game.