Which NFL teams could avoid bad weather in the 2022 season thanks to the schedule?

The 2022 NFL regular season schedule is set to be unveiled tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network and ESPN. Before the entire 2022 schedule is released, all 32 teams will announce their Week 1 opponents at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The first month of the schedule should not be bad weather-wise for most teams as the cold doesn’t settle in until late October/November. But when we get into November/December, the weather could become a factor at Lambeau Field, Gillette Stadium, Soldier Field, and Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Lambeau can get freezing cold with snow, while Buffalo has notoriously dealt with wind gusts.

Let’s take a look at some teams who will have the benefit of avoiding those venues down the stretch of the season.

The Texans may be in for another long season in their rebuild but they’ll have a pleasant end-of-season stretch as far as venue goes.

Houston will have three home games after Thanksgiving and its four road matchups include two trips to teams with domes (Dallas and Indianapolis) and two trips to southern teams (Tennessee and Miami).

The schedule shook out in San Francisco’s favor in a major way considering what they’ll have to look forward to from November onwards.

The Niners play six out of their last nine games at home and their only road trips during that stretch will be to Mexico City for the International Series game against the Cardinals, a trip up to Seattle to face the Seahawks, and a short trek to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. A pretty nice setup on their part.

Outside of a Week 12 trip up to Cleveland for Thanksgiving weekend, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be pretty cozy down the stretch of the season.

Three home games in the final six weeks of the regular season will be balanced out with road trips to San Francisco, Arizona, and Atlanta. They won’t have to worry about heading north again until potentially the postseason.