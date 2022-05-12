NFL Schedule release: Which playoff rematches take place during the 2022 season?

The 2022 NFL schedule is officially out and there are plenty of intriguing matchups to circle on the calendar as we await the start of the season. That of course includes playoff rematches as we’ll see a handful of contenders run back their postseason battles from this past January.

There will be 10 playoff rematches on the calendar this year, including the instances where teams will play each other multiple times as division rivals. That’s the case with the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, who knocked off two NFC West rivals in the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers during its march to the title. They’ll face off in primetime as the Monday Night Football feature in Week 4.

Matthew Stafford and company will also make a return trip to Raymond James Stadium for a rematch with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom they toppled 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Round last winter. That matchup is set for Week 9.

In the AFC, the most anticipated playoff rematch and the arguably biggest game of the season will be the Buffalo Bills returning to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. No one can forget the masterclass performance put on by quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Divisional Round last January, an overtime thriller that resulted in the Chiefs winning 42-36. Of course, the Chiefs fell 27-24 in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game a week later and we’re set to get a highly anticipated rematch between those two teams in Week 13.

Here’s the list of all of the playoff rematches on the 2022 NFL schedule.

AFC rematches: 2021 NFL playoffs

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans in Week 12

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots in Week 13

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills in Week 18

NFC rematches: 2021 NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals in Week 3

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers in Week 4

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams in Week 8

Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams in Week 10