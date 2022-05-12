How to watch the 2022 NFL Schedule release via live online stream

After an exciting Super Bowl in February and free agency in March, football fans will now get to see who their favorite team will be playing this season on Thursday night. At 6 p.m. ET on Thursday night, all 32 teams will announce their Week 1 opponents, which is a perfect lead into the schedule release shows across the various networks.

The NFL Schedule release starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2/NFL Network. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the release via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream it, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

DraftKings Sportsbook has already listed the opening lines for the first Thursday night game on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15, the five international series contests, and the Monday Night Football doubleheader for Week 2 on Sept. 19.