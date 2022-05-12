NFL announces the Bills and Rams will play to open 2022 NFL season on Thursday night

The 2022 NFL home opener has been officially released and opening the festivities in Week 1 will be a Thursday Night showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Buffalo enters the 2022 season with high expectations as they’re currently the odds-on Super Bowl 57 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bills were last seen falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in an overtime thriller in the AFC Divisional round, a game so good that the playoff overtime rules were changed in the offseason to assure that both teams would get at least one possession in the postseason.

Los Angeles, of course, will be raising a banner before the season opener after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 this past February. Matthew Stafford and company will begin the 2022 campaign in hopes of becoming the first team to go back-to-back since the New England Patriots did it in the mid-2000s.

The Rams are -1 point home favorites to open, with the over-under installed at 52 points on DraftKings Sportsbook.