Patrick Mahomes to face Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football in Week 4

The Chiefs will take on the Bucs early in the season in a potential Super Bowl preview/rematch.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers shakes hands with Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Chiefs after the regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 29, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL schedule for 2022 is set to release on Thursday and we’re going to apparently get a lot of leaks beforehand. Not even traditional leaks, just reporters giving us info before the info is even supposed to come out. One of the leaks early this morning is a matchup between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

The Chiefs faced the Bucs in the Super Bowl in 2021, during the 2020 season. It was Brady’s seventh championship title of his career, making him the winningest QB in NFL history. It was Mahomes second SB appearance and first loss. The Chiefs will look a bit different on offense this time around without Tyreek Hill. The Bucs are bringing back mostly the same squad from last year after Brady retired and unretired shortly after the season ended.

