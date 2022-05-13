Full list of primetime games in the 2022 NFL season

We finally got our first look at the 2022 NFL schedule, and with it a look at the league’s primetime lineup. There are three main primetime franchises: Sunday Night Football on NBC, Monday Night Football on ESPN, and Thursday Night Football, which will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video this season.

The NFL Network will carry two primetime games on Saturdays late in the season, in Week 15 and Week 16. The matchup for the first game is yet to be determined, but the Week 16 contest will feature the Raiders and the Steelers. That’s not the only Saturday primetime game on tap this year. ESPN and ABC will feature a Week 18 contest, the second game of a double header on those channels that day, with the matchup to be determined.

And don’t forget about flex scheduling. From Week 5 through 15 and again in Week 17, the Sunday Night Football matchup is subject to change based on how the league sees fit to shuffle the schedule in those weeks. The final Sunday night game of the season won’t be nailed down until Week 18, when the league puts the biggest matchup with playoff stakes on the line into the primetime slot to cap off the regular season.

Week 1 prime time games

Season Kickoff: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

SNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 2 prime time games

TNF: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN; Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Week 3 prime time games

TNF: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 4 prime time games

TNF: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 5 prime time games

TNF: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 6 prime time games

Teams on bye: Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans

TNF: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

Week 7 prime time games

Teams on bye: Bills, Eagles, Rams, Vikings

TNF: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 8 prime time games

Teams on bye: Chargers, Chiefs

TNF: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 9 prime time games

Teams on bye: Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, 49ers

TNF: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 10 prime time games

Teams on bye: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens

TNF: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 11 prime time games

Teams on bye: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks

TNF: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 12 prime time games

Teams on bye: none

TNF: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC (Thanksgiving)

SNF: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 13 prime time games

Teams on bye: Cardinals, Panthers

TNF: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 14 prime time games

Teams on bye: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints

TNF: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

SNF: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 15 prime time games

TNF: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

Sat: Game TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

SNF: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 16 prime time games

TNF: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

Sat: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. NFL Network

SNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts,8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 17 prime time games

SNF: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

MNF: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 18 prime time games

Sat: Game TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

SNF: Game TBD, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC