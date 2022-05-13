Full list of primetime games in the 2022 NFL season

We finally got our first look at the 2022 NFL schedule, and with it a look at the league’s primetime lineup. There are three main primetime franchises: Sunday Night Football on NBC, Monday Night Football on ESPN, and Thursday Night Football, which will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video this season.
The NFL Network will carry two primetime games on Saturdays late in the season, in Week 15 and Week 16. The matchup for the first game is yet to be determined, but the Week 16 contest will feature the Raiders and the Steelers. That’s not the only Saturday primetime game on tap this year. ESPN and ABC will feature a Week 18 contest, the second game of a double header on those channels that day, with the matchup to be determined.
And don’t forget about flex scheduling. From Week 5 through 15 and again in Week 17, the Sunday Night Football matchup is subject to change based on how the league sees fit to shuffle the schedule in those weeks. The final Sunday night game of the season won’t be nailed down until Week 18, when the league puts the biggest matchup with playoff stakes on the line into the primetime slot to cap off the regular season.
Week 1 prime time games
Season Kickoff: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
SNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Week 2 prime time games
TNF: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN; Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Week 3 prime time games
TNF: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Week 4 prime time games
TNF: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 5 prime time games
TNF: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 6 prime time games
Teams on bye: Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans
TNF: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
Week 7 prime time games
Teams on bye: Bills, Eagles, Rams, Vikings
TNF: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 8 prime time games
Teams on bye: Chargers, Chiefs
TNF: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 9 prime time games
Teams on bye: Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, 49ers
TNF: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 10 prime time games
Teams on bye: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens
TNF: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 11 prime time games
Teams on bye: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks
TNF: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 12 prime time games
Teams on bye: none
TNF: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC (Thanksgiving)
SNF: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 13 prime time games
Teams on bye: Cardinals, Panthers
TNF: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 14 prime time games
Teams on bye: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints
TNF: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
SNF: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 15 prime time games
TNF: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
Sat: Game TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network
SNF: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Week 16 prime time games
TNF: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
Sat: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. NFL Network
SNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts,8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 17 prime time games
SNF: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
MNF: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Week 18 prime time games
Sat: Game TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
SNF: Game TBD, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC