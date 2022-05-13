Which NFL teams have the easiest stretch of games this 2022 season?

The 2022 NFL schedule is out for each team and we can now see when they’ll play the teams we knew they were going to play! The schedule details allow us to plot out each team’s road to the playoffs or the best vacation spots.

Of course, some teams have it easier than others and when you compile the projected win totals for each team, we get a better view of how tough their schedules are. This season the Giants, Eagles, Colts, Commanders, and Saints rank as the Top 5 in easiest schedules.

Jalen Hurts needs to have a good year and with the addition of A.J. Brown and one of the easier schedules in the league, he could be on his way. The Eagles start off the season at Lions, vs. Vikings, at Commanders, and vs. Jaguars. The Vikings are a tough team with some talent, but this is a good stretch for Hurts to find some success early in the year.

Washington Commanders

Washington and new starter Carson Wentz get a nice slate of games starting Week 11 at Texans, then vs. Falcons, at Giants, BYE, and vs. Giants. As usual, the NFC East makes for an easier schedule than other tougher divisions, but getting the Falcons and Texans in this stretch with two games against the Giants and a bye week makes for some easy-going.

Week 1 through 5 has one outlier, but the bulk of the start of the 2022 season looks like a good time for the Saints and new head coach Dennis Allen to gain some confidence. They’ll start the season at Falcons, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Lions, and vs. Seahawks. Yes, playing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 2 is likely a loss, but you can’t get much better than the rest of that schedule.