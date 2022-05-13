Which NFL teams have the toughest stretch of games this 2022 season?

The 2022 NFL schedule is out and it’s time to see just how tough your team has it this season. We already knew who each team was playing, but now that we know when the games are taking place, we can look at the ebb and flow of the season.

We are still waiting on more concrete news on DeShaun Watson’s likely suspension, so we can’t slot in the Browns win totals just yet, but we’ve got the rest of the league and can take a look at the toughest stretches based on win totals.

At this point, the Kansas City Chiefs are saddled with the toughest schedule, as they face the average at 9.24 projected wins per game. That of course coincides with the AFC West adding Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and a host of free agent defenders to try to stop Patrick Mahomes and company.

You could probably just list out their schedule here, as it’s pretty brutal, but there are some truly tough groupings ahead of them.

To start the season they play at Cardinals, vs. Chargers, at Colts, and at Buccaneers. Then, starting in Week 11, they get another murderer’s row as they play at Chargers, vs. Rams, at Bengals, and at Broncos for another crazy four-game stretch. Have fin facing the two two Super Bowl contenders back-to-back! And don’t go looking for any easy stretches because there aren’t any.

Sticking in the AFC West, the Raiders face a similar test to start the season as the Chiefs. They play at Chargers, vs, Cardinals, at Titans, vs, Broncos, at Buccaneers for the first five games. The AFC West is going to be tough, but adding in the Buccaneers and NFC West is going to make things even tougher.

The Dolphins, if they’re vying for a playoff spot this season, might need to catch a lucky break here and there from Week’s 13 through 16 when they play at 49ers, at Chargers, at Bills and vs. Packers.

With two games against the Browns, the Steelers' strength of schedule isn’t set in stone, but they currently rank 31st in win total SOS. And one short, but a tough set of games looks the worst. In Week 4 they host the Chargers, then at Bills, and then back home against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The good news there is that two of those games will be at home.