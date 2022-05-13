2022 NFL Schedule release: Notable QB matchups this season

There were a ton of exciting moves in free agency this offseason that has NFL fans looking forward to the 2022 regular season. One of the biggest moves we saw was star quarterback Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson now joins a loaded division that features Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr.

Every time these quarterbacks play each other this season, it will be one of the top games on the schedule. However, that wasn’t the only big move at quarterback. Tom Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after retiring for a month. The future Hall of Fame QB will be facing off against Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, and Mahomes this season.

Below we’ll take a look at some of the notable quarterback matchups that we will see this season in the NFL.

Week 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

This game will be extremely exciting as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, likely two first-ballot Hall of Famers, will face off for the fifth time. Brady is 3-1 against Rodgers in his career. This is an interesting game because following this season, many people thought this could be both quarterbacks last seasons. This could be the last time we see the two face off.

Week 6: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. While both are still young, they’ve led their teams deep into the playoffs early in their career. Their matchups have been exciting and Mahomes is 2-1 against Allen. We could see these two facing off again in the playoffs.

Week 16: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

After playing against the Rams twice every year with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson will get to play Los Angeles again. Coming off a Super Bowl victory, Matthew Stafford and the Rams are expected to be one of the best teams in football again. The game is much later in the year, so this could be an important game for both teams in standings.