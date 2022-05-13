The NFL is in a great place at the quarterback spot heading into this season, with all the young players starting under center. In the AFC East, there’s Mac Jones, Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson. All four young quarterbacks place each multiple times of a season and look to be better than they were in 2021.

Along with the AFC East quarterbacks, you also have Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray, and Justin Fields. Herbert and Mahomes is always fun to watch over the last two years, while Lance will look to make his mark with the 49ers when they play Murray and the Cardinals.

Nevertheless, when these young signal-callers play each other this season, it is going to be must-see TV and give us a glimpse into the future of the position. Below we’ll take a look at the best young quarterbacks matchups to watch this season.

Week 3: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

The Jaguars vs. Chargers matchup will be exciting with Trevor Lawrence taking on Justin Herbert. While the Chargers have been right around the playoffs and are expected to make it this year, the Jaguars are still in the rebuilding phase and hope to make strides this season with head coach Doug Peterson in his first year with the team.

Week 4: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson could be the only first-round quarterbacks still with the team that drafted them, if Baker Mayfield is traded from the Browns. Both guys were talked down on by many ahead of the draft and viewed as projects. Now, heading into year four, they’re two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. The Bills and Ravens have played some exciting games in the past few seasons and this one should be as well.

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

While Oklahoma has done a great job of producing NFL quarterbacks as of late, the Eagles and Cardinals matchup will be a display of that. Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray are both looking to take a big step this season and make a playoff run. Both guys were eliminated in the Wild Card round last season.