Drew Brees may return to football, may play pickleball

After one season away from the NFL, long-time New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has not ruled out a comeback to the league. On Sunday, the New York Post reported Brees will not be back in the studio as a game analyst for NBC after one season in that role.

Brees responded by saying he is undecided on what his future will hold through a Twitter post, and he said returning for NBC and playing football remain among the variety of options on the table. It’s worth noting he also joked about training for the pickleball or senior golf tours, so take it for what it’s worth right now.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Brees announced his retirement in March 2021 after playing 20 years in the NFL. After being drafted by the San Diego Chargers, he played his final 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, winning the Super Bowl in 2010.

In his final NFL season, Brees completed 70.5% of his passes for 2942 yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions over 12 starts for the Saints. If he wants to return to the game, it will be interesting to see which teams will go after him and whether there will be a high demand for the 43-year-old quarterback.