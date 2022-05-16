Countdown to the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame game

The 2022 NFL season doesn’t officially kickoff until the world champion Los Angeles Rams host the current odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2022, the Buffalo Bills on September 8th. But, for many, the 2022 season kicks off when the first preseason game is played in Canton, Ohio at the Hall of Fame Game.

This year we will see two new head coaches face off, as the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars face off to start the preseason. It makes sense that Josh McDaniels and Doug Pederson will get an extra preseason game to acclimate their teams to their playbook and coaching style. As usual, the Hall of Fame Game won’t consist of much, if any, playing time for the notable starters, but it is football!

The game will take place Thursday night on August 4th and then the Hall of Fame inductees will be enshrined the following Monday. The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive tackle/defensive end Bryant Young.