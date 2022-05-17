Division winner odds for 2022 CFL season

The 2022 Canadian Football League season gets underway next month, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening odds for potential division winners. The CFL currently has an awkward number of nine teams, but there are four in the East Division and five in the West Division. 2022 marks the 109th season of the CFL. In 2021, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats won the East while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the West. The Blue Bombers defeated the Tiger-Cats 33-25 in the 2021 Grey Cup.

CFL Division winner odds 2022

East

Tiger-Cats +150

Argonauts +160

Alouettes +400

REDBLACKS +600

The Tiger-Cats have the best odds to win the East again in 2022. The 2020 CFL season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Tiger-Cats won the division back in 2019. They would be the first three-peat East division champions since the Montreal Alouettes from 2008-10. The Toronto Argonauts have the second-best odds, and they last won the division title in 2017.

West

Blue Bombers +120

Roughriders +275

Stampeders +300

Lions +1200

Elks +1400

The Blue Bombers have won back-to-back division titles in 2019 and 2021, with the season being canceled in 2020. They have spent time in both the East and West and have had success as a franchise in both divisions. The Roughriders have been the runners-up the last two seasons and are looking for their first divisional win since 2013.

