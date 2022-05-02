 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Chiefs sign WR Justyn Ross after Clemson star goes undrafted

Ross has a tough medical history but the talent is undeniable.

By Chinmay Vaidya
FSU v Clemson
Wide receiver Justyn Ross of the Clemson Tigers runs with the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers star receiver Justyn Ross expected his name to be called at some point during the 2022 NFL draft. After all, he had managed to come back to the football field in 2021 with 524 yards and three touchdowns. Ross went undrafted due to his complex medical history and eventually did get signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ross broke out during his freshman season at Clemson, recording 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns as the Tigers won the national title. He followed that campaign with 865 yards and eight touchdowns. After missing the entire 2020 season with the spinal injury, Ross did come back for the 2021 season. Even though his numbers were depressed, his previous production and comeback suggested he could still play football at a high level.

NFL teams were not quite as convinced, as Ross fell out of the draft entirely. The Chiefs, who traded top receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason, had a need at the position. In Ross, they’re getting a prospect with tremendous upside and little financial risk. The Clemson receiver has an opportunity to prove himself and will likely be motivated by his draft snub. We’ll see how much of an impact he can make at the next level.

