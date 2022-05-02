NFL hands DeAndre Hopkins six-game suspension for PED violation

DeAndre Hopkins is facing a six-game suspension from the NFL due to a PED violation, Adam Schefter reports. The news breaks just days after the Cardinals made a move to acquire WR Marquise Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The three-time All-Pro wide receiver has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals, amassing 1,979 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his 26 games active. However, he spent much of the 2021 season battling a hamstring issue before suffering a torn MCL that ended his season in Week 14.

Without Hopkins to head up the wide receivers room, the Cardinals will look to seek production from Brown, in addition to veteran AJ Green and second-year wideout Rondale Moore. Arizona also acquired veteran tight end Zach Ertz last season in a trade with the Eagles, who enjoyed immediate production averaging over five receptions and 52 receiving yards per game.

Hopkins’ suspension will be a huge hit to his fantasy football value, particularly in redraft leagues, where he’ll be taking up space on managers’ rosters for that six-game span to start the season.