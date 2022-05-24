Predicting each Carolina Panthers matchup in 2022

The Carolina Panthers tried out the Sam Darnold and Cam Newton experiment in 2021. Shockingly, it went horribly after they started the season 3-0. Carolina went 5-12 on the year and lost their final seven games of the year. The Panthers finished dead last in the NFC South and are hoping to avoid a full-on rebuild as they head into 2022.

Carolina didn’t make any splashy moves during free agency other than signing D.J. Moore to a four-year extension. They had the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and selected NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu. They signed other offensive linemen in free agency to address their team’s biggest need. The Panthers didn’t sign a quarterback but did draft Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in the draft to potentially be the starter at some point this season.

Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns LOSS (0-1)

Week 2: at New York Giants WIN (1-1)

Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints WIN (2-1)

Week 4: vs, Arizona Cardinals LOSS (2-2)

Week 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers LOSS (2-3)

Week 6: at Los Angeles Rams LOSS (2-4)

Week 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LOSS (2-5)

Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons WIN (3-5)

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals LOSS (3-6)

Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons WIN (4-5)

Week 11: at Baltimore Ravens LOSS (4-7)

Week 12: vs. Denver Broncos LOSS (4-8)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: at Seattle Seahawks WIN (5-8)

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers LOSS (5-9)

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions WIN (6-9)

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers LOSS (6-10)

Week 18: at New Orleans Saints LOSS (6-11)

This is a bad year for the Panthers to have to play the NFC West as they likely drop three games in a row from Weeks 4-6. The AFC North is also going to be a tough division this season. When it comes to divisional opponents, I have Carolina splitting with the New Orleans Saints and taking both games from the Atlanta Falcons. These could easily not turn out this way depending on the quarterback play from Carolina.

Win total odds: Over 6.0 (-125), Under 6.0 (+105)

Pick: Under 6.0

I technically have this prediction as a push, as you can see from above. I think it is much more likely that the Panthers hit the under though than the over. I don’t think they take both games from the Saints and they may not even win one of them. If they lose to the Falcons even once, then they will likely hit the under here.

