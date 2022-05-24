Predicting each Chicago Bears matchup in 2022

The Chicago Bears finished the 2021-22 NFL season with a 6-11 record and third in the NFC North. Under the reins of new head coach Matt Eberflus, the organization hopes to put together their first winning season since 2018.

Justin Fields heads into Year 2 with a new regime in place after struggling throughout his rookie campaign, where he mostly found himself rummaging through former head coach Matt Nagy’s playbook to get any semblance of consistency. The 23-year-old quarterback has already proven that he can move well in/out of the pocket, but he must clean up the turnovers (through the air and on the ground) if he’s going to lead this Bears roster to the playoffs in the near future. Fields threw 10 interceptions and had five fumbles in 12 appearances. On the bright side for the Ohio State product, he should at least have more weapons in the offensive fold to get things started.

The team added wide receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, and drafted Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr. in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Week 1: San Francisco 49ers (LOSS) (0-1)

Week 2: at Green Bay Packers (LOSS) (0-2)

Week 3: Houston Texans (WIN) (1-2)

Week 4: at New York Giants (WIN) (2-2)

Week 5: at Minnesota Vikings (LOSS) (2-3)

Week 6: Washington Commanders (WIN) (3-3)

Week 7: at New England Patriots (WIN) (4-3)

Week 8: at Dallas Cowboys (LOSS) (4-4)

Week 9: Miami Dolphins (LOSS) (4-5)

Week 10: Detroit Lions (WIN) (5-5)

Week 11: at Atlanta Falcons (WIN) (6-5)

Week 12: at New York Jets (LOSS) (6-6)

Week 13: Green Bay Packers (LOSS) (6-7)

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: Philadelphia Eagles (LOSS) (6-8)

Week 16: Buffalo Bills (LOSS) (6-9)

Week 17: at Detroit Lions (WIN) (7-9)

Week 18: Minnesota Vikings (LOSS) (7-10)

Chicago has the 24th toughest schedule in the NFL with their combined opponents’ schedule sitting at (135-152-2). They play four divisional games against the Green Bay Packers (2), Detroit Lions (1) and Minnesota Vikings (1) before their Week 14 bye. One of the most interesting highlights on the slate is a Week 7 primetime matchup with the New England Patriots. Mac Jones and Fields will have their first NFL duel, and could become a huge confidence-boosting victory for Fields putting his team over .500 on the Monday Night Football stage.

Win total odds: Over 6.5 (-120) Under 6.5 (+100)

Pick: Over 6.5

Let’s not sugarcoat it, much of this win total depends on how Fields performs in his second season. The Bears play a fairly weak schedule, and are playing with a lot less pressure than a year ago. Eberflus has an opportunity to get this team rolling from the jump, and luckily the strength of their schedule will be spread out where they have some favorable matchups in between.

