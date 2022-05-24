Predicting each Buffalo Bills matchup in 2022

Is this finally the Buffalo Bills’ year? They have been knocking on the door of NFL supremacy for the past couple of seasons. Perhaps this is the one where they bust through.

Buffalo was denied by the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s AFC Championship Game/instant classic. Josh Allen turned in another MVP-level season for the 11-6 Bills, who also sported the league’s top defense in terms of points and yards allowed. They added to that unit in a big way this offseason by signing Von Miller to a lucrative long-term deal. They also picked up James Cook, a great pass-catching running back, in the NFL Draft.

Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams (LOSS) (0-1)

Week 2: vs. Tennessee Titans (WIN) (1-1)

Week 3: at Miami Dolphins (WIN) (2-1)

Week 4: at Baltimore Ravens (LOSS) (2-2)

Week 5: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (WIN) (3-2)

Week 6: at Kansas City Chiefs (WIN) (4-2)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Green Bay Packers (WIN) (5-2)

Week 9: at New York Jets (WIN) (6-2)

Week 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings (LOSS) (6-3)

Week 11: vs. Cleveland Browns (WIN) (7-3)

Week 12: at Detroit Lions (WIN) (8-3)

Week 13: at New England Patriots (WIN) (9-3)

Week 14: vs. New York Jets (WIN) (10-3)

Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins (WIN) (11-3)

Week 16: at Chicago Bears (WIN) (12-3)

Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals (LOSS) (12-4)

Week 18: vs. New England Patriots (WIN) (13-4)

After some marquee games early in the season, the Bills should generally coast after their bye. Especially considering how well they have performed against the Patriots recently, the middle portion of this schedule looks like it is filled with Ws. They will lose in Week 10 at home against the Vikings because ... it’s the NFL, and these results can be hella random sometimes. But Buffalo will score a regular-season win at Kansas City — just like it did last year — and finish as winners in 11 of their final 13 games.

Win total odds: Over 11.5 (-140), Under 11.5 (+120)

Pick: Over 11.5

Easily. It will be very disappointing if this team finishes with 11 wins for the second consecutive year. Gabriel Davis will have to step up as a consistent threat across from Stefon Diggs, and cornerback Tre’Davious White needs to show no ill effects from his 2021 ACL tear, but this is a team that looks loaded for bear in 2022.

