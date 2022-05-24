Predicting each Baltimore Ravens matchup in 2022

The Baltimore Ravens will look to get back on track in 2022 after a series of injuries and uncharacteristic play saw them on the outside of the playoffs for the first time in four years.

A season ago quarterback Lamar Jackson was only able to play 12 games due to injuries and star running back JK Dobbins suffered an ACL injury in a preseason game and missed the entirety of his second NFL campaign. Rookie pass-catcher Rashod Bateman was only able to suit up for 12 games too, starting just four of them, because of injuries.

The offseason was relatively kind to Baltimore. The team made a surprise move to trade former first-round pick Hollywood Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL Draft, but they made plenty of moves to make up for it. Baltimore drafted Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round and moved back into it to take Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. They also nabbed OLB/EDGE David Ojabo from Michigan, though it’s doubtful he’ll be a factor this season after tearing his Achilles in pre-draft training.

Week 1: at New York Jets WIN (1-0)

Week 2: vs Miami Dolphins WIN (2-0)

Week 3: at New England Patriots WIN (3-0)

Week 4: vs Buffalo Bills LOSS (3-1)

Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals LOSS (3-2)

Week 6: at New York Giants WIN (4-2)

Week 7: vs Cleveland Browns WIN (5-2)

Week 8: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers WIN (6—2)

Week 9: at New Orleans Saints WIN (7-2)

Week 10: Bye week

Week 11: vs Carolina Panthers WIN (8-2)

Week 12: at Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (9-2)

Week 13: vs Denver Broncos LOSS (9-3)

Week 14: at Pittsburgh Steelers WIN (10-3)

Week 15: at Cleveland Browns LOSS (10-4)

Week 16: vs Atlanta Falcons WIN (11-4)

Week 17: vs Pittsburgh Steelers WIN (12-4)

Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals LOSS (12-5)

This schedule seems relatively favorable to the Ravens as a whole. Having to face the AFC East is a tough draw, but Baltimore will get an early shot to prove to the world if they’re a contender again or if they’ll fade away like last season when they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The Miami Dolphins are no slouch either, especially with the move to get Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Chiefs.

A trip down to Tampa for Thursday Night Football seemed to be a lot easier a few months ago before the greatest quarterback of all time decided to come out of retirement. They also get two matchups with the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals to again, try to assert their dominance and supremacy in the North, where they shockingly ended up in last place in 2021. Baltimore will also get to take a trip down to Jacksonville to see Trevor Lawernce’s first season with real NFL coaching, which could make a big difference and will also get to see Russell Wilson in his new home, which adds a whole new dynamic to things in the Mile High City as well as getting to see DeShaun Watson in Cleveland.

Finally, the Ravens will likely get two shots at rookie signal-callers this season, both of which will come against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.

Win total odds: 9.5 (over -140, under +120)

Pick: Over -140

The team might not be truly as good as the 12 wins predicted here, but their schedule is pretty weak. The team only faces four teams who made the playoffs a season ago and several teams who finished the season with a below .500 record. Even some of the teams that did finish at or above, .500 like the Dolphins, have a new coach this season so who knows what to expect in those situations.

Overall, they should finish up the regular season with at least 10 wins and will probably be back in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy when mid-January rolls around.

