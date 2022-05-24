Predicting each Arizona Cardinals matchup in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals have made strides this NFL offseason after an 11-6 finish in the 2021-22 campaign. They went out and acquired cornerback Jeff Gladney, linebacker Nick Vigil, offensive lineman Will Hernandez and tight end Stephen Anderson. They move forward, however, without arguably their best defensive asset in Chandler Jones.

After finishing second in the AFC West and losing to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 Wild Card round, it’s hard to say where the Cardinals stand right now as far as their expectations. They have fallen shy of a division title every year since 2015, and the front office hasn’t done much to assuage any concerns in recent months.

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs (LOSS) (0-1)

Week 2: at Las Vegas Raiders (LOSS) (0-2)

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams (LOSS) (0-3)

Week 4: at Carolina Panthers (WIN) (1-3)

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles (LOSS) (1-4)

Week 6: at Seattle Seahawks (WIN) (2-4)

Week 7: New Orleans Saints (LOSS) (2-5)

Week 8: at Minnesota Vikings (LOSS) (2-6)

Week 9: Seattle Seahawks (WIN) (3-6)

Week 10: at Los Angeles Rams (LOSS) (3-7)

Week 11: San Francisco 49ers (WIN) (4-7)

Week 12: Los Angeles Chargers (LOSS) (4-8)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: New England Patriots (WIN) (5-8)

Week 15: at Denver Broncos (WIN) (6-8)

Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (WIN) (7-8)

Week 17: at Atlanta Falcons (WIN) (8-8)

Week 18: at San Francisco 49ers (WIN) (9-8)

Arizona currently has the second toughest schedule in the NFL with their combined opponents’ record sitting at 157-132-0. They get the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and their first divisional battle with the Rams in Week 3. These are less than ideal matchups, considering the six-game suspension for DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals traded for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, who should at least occasionally fill the pass catching void alongside A.J. Green and Rondale Moore. Still, Kyler Murray and Co. will be going into these matchups at a clear disadvantage.

Win total odds: Over 8.5 (+100) Under 8.5 (-120)

Pick: Over 8.5

The Cardinals are going to have their hands full in the first six games without Hopkins. They’re in danger of not seeing their first victory until they play a rebuilding Seattle Seahawks roster in Week 6, and they could already have eight losses ahead of their Week 13 bye. With the schedule tapering off in December, it’s possible they can win out the season if they can gain steam and remain healthy, which they’ve had trouble doing of late. Still, be prepared for the inevitable hurdles along the way.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.