Predicting each Atlanta Falcons matchup in 2022

The Atlanta Falcons have a likely rebuild ahead of them in the 2022-23 NFL campaign. Coming off a 7-10 record and third place finish in the NFC South, it’ll be interesting to see how their new-look roster takes shape with Matt Ryan joining the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

The Falcons made a splash in the NFL Draft with the No. 8 overall selection of USC WR Drake London, and proceeded to add Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder to compete with free agent Marcus Mariota for the new starting job under center.

But at the same time, there is some familiarity returning to the offense. The team re-signed running back Cordarelle Patterson to a two-year, $10.5 million deal after recording 11 touchdowns in 2021. And last year’s star rookie tight end Kyle Pitts hopes to take the next step in his career, with the expectation that he’ll soon become Atlanta’s primary offensive weapon; he’ll have very little pressure to do so.

Week 1: New Orleans Saints (LOSS) (0-1)

Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams (LOSS) (0-2)

Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks (WIN) (1-2)

Week 4: Cleveland Browns (WIN) (2-2)

Week 5: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LOSS) (2-3)

Week 6: San Francisco 49ers (LOSS) (2-4)

Week 7: at Cincinnati Bengals (LOSS) (2-5)

Week 8: Carolina Panthers (WIN) (3-5)

Week 9: Los Angeles Chargers (LOSS) (3-6)

Week 10: at Carolina Panthers (LOSS) (3-7)

Week 11: Chicago Bears (LOSS) (3-8)

Week 12: at Washington Commanders (WIN) (4-8)

Week 13: Pittsburgh Steelers (WIN) (5-8)

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: at New Orleans Saints (LOSS) (5-9)

Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens (LOSS) (5-10)

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals (LOSS) (5-11)

Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (WIN) (6-11)

Atlanta has the seventh toughest schedule in the NFL with their combined opponents’ record sitting at 151-137-1. They will have their division rival New Orleans Saints on tap to kick off the year, followed by the returning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. The midpoint of the schedule is what will be the deciding factor of the Falcons’ season. They have three divisional matchups from Weeks 5-10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers (2), plus three non-divisional tests against three 2021-22 playoff teams — San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers.

Win total odds: Over 5 (+120) Under (-140)

Pick: Over 5

Even in a rebuild, five wins is a low bar to set when you have 17 opportunities on the docket. The Falcons didn’t get many favors by the NFL with the scheduling, but there are a few that we can point out. Closely monitor the timing of the Seattle Seahawks matchup in Week 3, where they likely will still be picking up the pieces left by Russell Wilson’s departure. The home game against the downtrodden Pittsburgh Steelers just before the bye week.. And finally a potential “gimme” from the Buccaneers who presumably will be resting for the postseason by Week 18. Over five victories is a feasible goal for this talented (albeit young) roster, but it’ll most likely take a couple of upset victories somewhere on this edgy slate.

