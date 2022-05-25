Predicting each Green Bay Packers matchup in 2022

The Packers were great in the regular season in 2021. After a blowout loss to the Saints in Week 1, Green Bay really turned things around. They had a 13-4 record and we’re the No. 1 seed in the NFL Playoffs. After the great regular season, their playoff run didn’t last long at all. In the Divisional Round, the Packers lost to the 49ers 13-10 at Lambeau Field.

After a ton of speculation and thought that 2021 could be his last year in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers signed a four year extension to stay with the Packers. While that was good news for Packers fans, Green Bay traded star receiver Davante Adams just a few weeks after that. Aside from those big moves, the Packers also lost starting receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling. To replace MVS, they signed Sammy Watkins who they hope can have a bounce back year.

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings WIN (1-0)

Week 2: Chicago Bears WIN (2-0)

Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers LOSS (2-1)

Week 4: New England Patriots WIN (3-1)

Week 5: New York Giants WIN (4-1)

Week 6: New York Jets WIN (5-1)

Week 7: at Washington Commanders WIN (6-1)

Week 8: at Buffalo Bills LOSS (6-2)

Week 9: at Detroit Lions WIN (7-2)

Week 10: Dallas Cowboys WIN (8-2)

Week 11: Tennessee Titans WIN (9-2)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles LOSS (9-3)

Week 14: at Chicago Bears WIN (10-3)

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams LOSS (10-4)

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins WIN (11-4)

Week 17: Minnesota Vikings WIN (12-4)

Week 18: Detroit Lions WIN (13-4)

While their division is getting better, it’s still not as good as most of the others. It honestly wouldn’t be a surprise if the Vikings beat the Packers to open the season, but who knows what they’ll have with a new coach. The Packers play four big road games going to Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Miami. Tampa Bay and Buffalo are going to be tough and everybody knows that. But Philadelphia and Miami are games to watch out for as both of these teams stacked up in the offseason.

Win total odds: Over 11 (-110) Under 11 (-110)

Pick: Over 11 (-110)

Losing Davante Adams will be a big blow for the Packers, but they still have Aaron Rodgers. There may be a few hiccups as the team is still getting used to playing with each other, but the Packers are still one of the teams to beat in the NFC. After Week 3, we should know where the Packers are. Rodgers should win the NFC North and have more than 11 wins this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.