Predicting each Las Vegas Raiders matchup in 2022

After a red-hot start to the 2021 season, the Raider struggled a bit in the middle of the season. They were able to win four straight games to end the season and find their way into the playoffs. All season long, the Raiders dealt with big injuries. In the Wild Card round, the Raiders lost to the Bengals 19-26, coming up just a few yards short of a touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

The Raiders made one of the biggest splashes the offseason with their trade for Davante Adams. That gives first-year head coach Josh McDaniels and Derek Carr a legitimate No. 1 receiver to work with. Las Vegas also signed Chandler Jones in free agency which gives them a real pass rush as well.

Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers LOSS (0-1)

Week 2: Arizona Cardinals WIN (1-1)

Week 3: at Tennessee Titans WIN (2-1)

Week 4: Denver Broncos WIN (3-1)

Week 5: at Kansas City Chiefs LOSS (3-2)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Houston Texans WIN (4-2)

Week 8: at New Orleans Saints WIN (5-2)

Week 9: at Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (6-2)

Week 10: Indianapolis Colts WIN (7-2)

Week 11: at Denver Broncos LOSS (7-3)

Week 12: at Seattle Seahawks WIN (8-3)

Week 13: Los Angeles Chargers WIN (9-3)

Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams LOSS (9-4)

Week 15: New England Patriots WIN (10-4)

Week 16: at Pittsburgh Steelers WIN (11-4)

Week 17: San Francisco 49ers WIN (12-4)

Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs LOSS (12-5)

After the big 2022 offseason, the AFC West is one of the top divisions in the NFL. They also have to play every team in the NFC West which is a great division as well. Both Chiefs games will be exciting as they have been dominated by the Chiefs going just 3-17 since 2013. The other big test on their schedule will be the Colts who got even better this offseason.

Win total odds: Over 8.5 (-120) Under 8.5 (+100)

Pick: Over 8.5 (-120)

With their offseason moves, I’m extremely confident the Raiders will go over this number. Over the past few seasons they’ve been missing a guy like Davante Adams. Defensively, adding Chandler Jones on the opposite side of Maxx Crosby gives them a much better pass rush as well. Don't be surprised if the Raiders give the Chiefs a run for their money in the AFC West this season.

