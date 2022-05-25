Predicting each Indianapolis Colts matchup in 2022

Looking back at the 2021 season, you might be surprised to remember that the Indianapolis Colts actually won nine games to finish with a 9-8 record, second place in the AFC South. That’s because the story of the Colts season was their disastrous one-year relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz. That turned out so bad that the team was willing to dump him, despite trading away serious draft capital to get him, without a backup plan in place.

Not to worry. The Colts made a smart move to bring in veteran Matt Ryan, who should keep the team competitive until they can find a suitable long-term, younger replacement. Already a top-10 defense, Indianapolis added pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue this spring.

Indianapolis has a solid core of talent this season. It’s enough to put them in the mix as a likely playoff contender.

Week 1: at Houston Texans WIN (1-0)

Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (2-0)

Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs LOSS (2-1)

Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans LOSS (2-2)

Week 5: at Denver Broncos LOSS (2-3)

Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (3-3)

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans WIN (4-3)

Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders WIN (5-3)

Week 9: at New England Patriots LOSS (5-4)

Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders LOSS (5-5)

Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles LOSS (5-6)

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers WIN (6-6)

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys WIN (7-6)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: at Minnesota Vikings WIN (8-6)

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers LOSS (8-7)

Week 17: at New York Giants WIN (9-7)

Week 18: vs. Houston Texans WIN (10-7)

Indianapolis’ schedule this year is much more favorable in the second half than the first. It’s especially nice for the Colts that they’ll finish the season with games against the Giants and Texans that should help push them into double-digit wins.

Win total odds: Over 9.5 (-130); Under 9.5 (+110)

Pick: Over

