Colin Kaepernick to workout with Las Vegas Raiders

Ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will get a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016 when he was criticized and then unofficially blackballed by the league after kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice.

Kaepernick has been making a push to get a shot at landing on an NFL team this offseason, as he’s gone around the states working out with NFL players and putting his workouts up on YouTube.

Kaepernick is 34-years old and has been out of the league for over five seasons, but there is no doubt he was an NFL caliber quarterback and deserved to at the very least be a backup in the league.

The NFL settled a collusion case brought by Kaepernick and Eric Reid for an undisclosed settlement. The depositions and discovery evidence will go unseen, but Kaepernick is still a reminder to the league and its fans that they covered up the case and that the quarterback hasn’t had a tryout with a team until now.