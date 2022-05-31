Countdown to the 2022 NFL season: 100 days and counting!

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off when the world champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills on September 8th. The Bills are the current odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2022, but the Rams aren’t far behind on that list.

Today, May 31st, marks 100 days until that game, so to commemorate, we are starting a countdown to that initial kickoff. This matchup could easily be a preview of the Super Bowl, as it currently has the third-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook right now.

This season will only be the second for Matthew Stafford on the west coast, so there’s a real chance their offense could be even better, while Josh Allen and the Bills have shown they have the chops to play with the best in the league. There isn’t much better than the first day of the NFL season, so let’s get pumped!