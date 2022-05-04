NFL releases full 2022 International Series games schedule

The NFL released their 2022 international schedule, featuring five games played outside of the United States including the first game ever held in Germany.

The Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing outside the country for a game in 2022 with three matchups set to be played in London, England and one in Munich, Germany. Additionally, the Arizona Cardinals will play in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers.

Four games will get started at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday mornings with the Mexico City game at 8:15 p.m. ET on a Monday night.

NFL International Schedule

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: October 2, 9:30 a.m. ET in London, England, NFL Network

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers: October 9, 9:30 a.m. ET in London, England, NFL Network

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: October 30, 9:30 a.m. ET in London, England, ESPN+

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: November 13, 9:30 a.m. ET in Munich, Germany, NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: November 21, 8:15 p.m. ET in Mexico City, Mexico, ESPN