Joe Buck, Troy Aikman announce Titans-Bills, Eagles-Vikings will be the MNF ‘doubleheader’ in Week 2

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching. We have made it through the NFL Draft, and the NFL schedule will be released in full on Thursday, May 12th. Ahead of the big release, certain high-profile games will be announced early to generate hype for schedule release day. On Monday, May 9th, new ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman revealed a staggered Week 2 Monday Night Football schedule on Good Morning America.

The schedule will see the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans on ESPN at 7:15 pm ET and the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on ABC, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 pm ET.

The first Monday Night Football game will take place on September 12th, and fans will hear a new team on the call. Buck and Aikman left FOX, and they have each signed multi-year deals with ESPN to cover MNF games. Sideline reporter Lisa Salters will join them to create another iconic announcing team. Buck and Aikman have been broadcasting together for 20 years and trail only Pat Summerall and John Madden for the longest-tenured duo.

Other games announced already:

September 15th: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1st Thursday Night Game

October 2nd: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, London

October 9th: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, London

October 30th: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, London

November 13th: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks, Munich

November 21st: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, Mexico City