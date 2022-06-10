Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow gets two-year, $32 million extension

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed breakout wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million extension with $21 million guaranteed, per Tom Pelissero. Renfrow is heading into his fourth NFL season so this extension has him under contract through the 2024 season. When his contract ends, Renfrow could hit free agency at 29 years old.

Renfrow played in 17 games in 2021 totaling 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He dominated the slot and defenses had a tough time stopping him. Renfrow had nearly double the receptions and yards of his next closest teammate. Las Vegas added star wide receiver Davante Adams through a trade this offseason. Adams got a huge five-year, $141.25 million of his own giving the Raiders quite the receiving duo.

Renfrow figures to remain the slot threat that he was last season. With Adams on the outside and tight end Darren Waller also drawing the attention of defenses, Renfrow is poised for another substantial output. The Raiders have surrounded quarterback Derek Carr with solid pass-catching options to try to give him the best chance to help them compete in the AFC West.