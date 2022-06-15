 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minkah Fitzpatrick inks deal to become highest paid safety ever

By Chet Gresham
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) celebrates a first quarter interception in front of cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their star safety Mikah Fitzpatrick the highest paid player at his position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fitzpatrick gets a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension that includes $36 million guaranteed.

The Steelers look to move on from the Ben Roethlisberger era and Fitzpatrick is a key player for their defense, which will remain the strength in Pittsburgh until they can get a stable and productive quarterback.

This deal should give safeties Jessie Bates from the Bengals and Derwin James of the Chargers a little stronger footing in their negotiations.

