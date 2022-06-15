Minkah Fitzpatrick inks deal to become highest paid safety ever

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their star safety Mikah Fitzpatrick the highest paid player at his position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fitzpatrick gets a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension that includes $36 million guaranteed.

The Steelers look to move on from the Ben Roethlisberger era and Fitzpatrick is a key player for their defense, which will remain the strength in Pittsburgh until they can get a stable and productive quarterback.

This deal should give safeties Jessie Bates from the Bengals and Derwin James of the Chargers a little stronger footing in their negotiations.