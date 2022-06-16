Patriots release 2022 training camp dates

The New England Patriots have released their training camp dates for the 2022 NFL season. The team will practice on the fields behind Gillette Stadium for the 20th straight season. This is a pivotal year for the team and the growth of QB Mac Jones, as they now play the role of underdog in the AFC East to the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers in an open practice to finish out public access to training camp in late August. They will also have a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, now coached by Josh McDaniels, prior to the preseason-finale on Friday, Aug. 26 at Allegiant Stadium.

2022 Patriots training camp

Report date: July 26

Practices open to the public

Wednesday, July 27, time TBD

Thursday, July 28, time TBD

Friday, July 29, time TBD

Saturday, July 30, time TBD

Tuesday, August 19th, time TBD (joint practice with Carolina Panthers)

Wednesday, August 20th, time TBD (joint practice with Carolina Panthers)

Preseason schedule

Thursday, Aug. 11: vs. New York Jets, 7 p.m. (CBS)

Friday, Aug. 19: vs. Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m. (CBS)

Friday, Aug. 26: at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)