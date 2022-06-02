Ryan Fitzpatrick signals retirement via text to former teammates

Ryan Fitzpatrick is hanging it up.

The veteran NFL journeyman quarterback has signaled his apparent retirement via text to his former teammates on Thursday. Former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson revealed the text and congratulated Fitzpatrick on Twitter.

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

A seventh-round pick out of Harvard in the 2005 NFL Draft, Fitzpatrick enjoyed a lengthy career where he started for an NFL record nine teams. While never a franchise option, he became synonymous for being the quintessential “stop gap” QB while showing flashes of brilliance dubbed “Fitz-Magic”. He finishes his career with 34,990 passing yards, 223 touchdowns, and 169 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick was last taking snaps for the Washington Commanders, where he entered the 2021 season as the starter before suffering a season-ending hip injury in Week 1. With his retirement, Aaron Rodgers now stands alone as the only active quarterback from the 2005 NFL Draft still in the league