Ryan Fitzpatrick joining Amazon’s Thursday Night Football team as pregame analyst

Journeyman NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who lasted played with the Washington Football Team now known as the Washington Commanders, is joining Amazon’s Thursday Night Football team as a pregame analyst per Andrew Marchand. Amazon already landed Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as the commentary team and will now look to stack the pregame show with talent like Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick played for nine NFL teams since joining the league in 2005, beginning with the Rams and ending in Washington. He threw for nearly 35,000 yards in his career and had a passer rating of 82.3, but those numbers mask how inconsistent he truly was. His best year was 2016 with the New York Jets as he went 10-6 and threw for 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The following season in New York, Fitzpatrick had 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions through 11 games. His record in those games was 3-8.

With a journeyman like him in the booth, there will certainly be a lot of interesting stories from Fitzpatrick’s playing days on Amazon’s broadcasts.