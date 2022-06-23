 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When does 2022 NFL training camp begin for your favorite team?

The NFL season is rapidly approaching and 2022 training camp will be here before we know it.

By Chet Gresham
Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs during warms up with teammates during camp at the Tempe Training facility. Nfl Cardinals Mandatory Camp At Arizona Cardinals Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The National Football League keeps interest going during the offseason better than most sports, but mid-June to mid-July are officially the offseason doldrums. The good news is that come late July we’ll once again be bombarded with NFL news as training camp starts.

Training camp is always fun to keep track of on social media for news and crazy one-handed grabs. Much can be learned for fantasy football as we learn who leads in position competitions.

Rookies and injured players are usually asked to report earlier than the rest of the team and the two teams in the Hall-of-Fame Game (Aug. 4) will get started a week earlier than the rest of the league due to the extra game. That means the Jaguars and Raiders will get some extra time with their new head coaches.

Arizona Cardinals

Rookies 7/21; Veterans 7/26

Atlanta Falcons

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

Baltimore Ravens

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

Buffalo Bills

Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/23

Carolina Panthers

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

Chicago Bears

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

Cincinnati Bengals

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

Cleveland Browns

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

Dallas Cowboys

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

Denver Broncos

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

Detroit Lions

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

Green Bay Packers

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

Houston Texans

Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26

Indianapolis Colts

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

Jacksonville Jaguars

Rookies and Veterans 7/24

Kansas City Chiefs

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

Las Vegas Raiders

Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/20

Los Angeles Chargers

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

Los Angeles Rams

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/23

Miami Dolphins

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

Minnesota Vikings

Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26

New England Patriots

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

New Orleans Saints

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

New York Giants

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

New York Jets

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

Philadelphia Eagles

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

San Francisco 49ers

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

Seattle Seahawks

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

Tennessee Titans

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

Washington Commanders

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

