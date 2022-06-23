When does 2022 NFL training camp begin for your favorite team?

The National Football League keeps interest going during the offseason better than most sports, but mid-June to mid-July are officially the offseason doldrums. The good news is that come late July we’ll once again be bombarded with NFL news as training camp starts.
Training camp is always fun to keep track of on social media for news and crazy one-handed grabs. Much can be learned for fantasy football as we learn who leads in position competitions.
Rookies and injured players are usually asked to report earlier than the rest of the team and the two teams in the Hall-of-Fame Game (Aug. 4) will get started a week earlier than the rest of the league due to the extra game. That means the Jaguars and Raiders will get some extra time with their new head coaches.
Arizona Cardinals
Rookies 7/21; Veterans 7/26
Atlanta Falcons
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
Baltimore Ravens
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
Buffalo Bills
Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/23
Carolina Panthers
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Chicago Bears
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
Cincinnati Bengals
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
Cleveland Browns
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
Dallas Cowboys
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Denver Broncos
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Detroit Lions
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
Green Bay Packers
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
Houston Texans
Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26
Indianapolis Colts
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rookies and Veterans 7/24
Kansas City Chiefs
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
Las Vegas Raiders
Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/20
Los Angeles Chargers
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
Los Angeles Rams
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/23
Miami Dolphins
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
Minnesota Vikings
Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26
New England Patriots
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
New Orleans Saints
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
New York Giants
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
New York Jets
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
Philadelphia Eagles
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
San Francisco 49ers
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Seattle Seahawks
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
Tennessee Titans
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
Washington Commanders
Rookies and Veterans 7/26