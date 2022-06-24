Who would replace Alvin Kamara if he misses time due to suspension?

At this point it appears to be more of a question of when than if Alvin Kamara will be suspended for an altercation he got into in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. Most recent reports have him missing “at least” six weeks. That’s a good chunk of the season for the Saints to lose their best offensive player.

At this point in the offseason there aren’t a lot of free agent running backs worth hiring, but the Saints do have Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr. backing up Kamara at the moment. Both players have their positives and together could hold down the fort, but the Saints could also look for additional depth.

Some free agents still available are David Johnson, Alex Collins, Justin Jackson, Latavius Murray and Jalen Richard. There will also be plenty of running backs who can’t make the cut during training camp for their respective teams and will either be released or traded for little compensation. The Saints could wait until the timing of Kamara’s suspension is closer to settled before adding help at running back.

At this point Ingram and Jones both deserve to be on fantasy football rosters, especially on a team that will likely play good defense and try to limit theri quarterback Jameis Winston’s pass attempts.