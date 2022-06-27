Report: Former NFL stars Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell to meet in a boxing match

UPDATE: The match is on and will take place on July 30th according to Darren Haynes.

In a surprise announcement, former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell are in talks to meet in a boxing match, per TMZ. They are eyeing Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to host the event next month.

Peterson was the seventh overall draft pick in 2007 out of Oklahoma. He played 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, split a season between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, played two seasons for Washington, one season with the Detroit Lions and split time in the 2021 season between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks in his career. Peterson finished with 14,918 rushing yards and 120 touchdowns in his career. He currently has the fifth-most rushing yards in NFL history and is a free agent.

Bell was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 48th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played for the team for five seasons and then infamously sat out the 2018 season to try and earn a deal he felt he was worth. He never was able to rebound to his former self and played a season and a half with the New York Jets, half a season with the Kansas City Chiefs and then played for both the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He is currently a free agent and has 6,554 rushing yards with 42 touchdowns in his nine-year career.