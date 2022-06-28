 clock menu more-arrow no yes

All-time NFL passing leaders going into 2022 season

Will anyone ever knock off Tom Brady as the passing yardage king?

By Chet Gresham
Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady pose for a photo prior to Capital One’s The Match VI - Brady &amp; Rodgers v Allen &amp; Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

Over the last few decades, the NFL has continually made it easier for quarterbacks while passing offenses have grown more sophisticated and the season has gotten longer. All that means that records are going to continue to be broken as we move forward.

Going into the 2022 NFL season we still firmly have the spotlight trained on recently un-retired Tom Brady. Brady heads into his 23rd season overall and third season as the Buccaneers starting QB at the age of 45.

At this point in time, there’s nobody you can say is truly on track to surpass Brady as the all-time yardage leader, but we know the pace is going to be high moving forward. Here are the all-time leaders heading into the 2022 season.

All-time NFL passing yardage leaders

Rank Player Yds Years
1 Tom Brady* 84,520 2000-2021
2 Drew Brees 80,358 2001-2020
3 Peyton Manning 71,940 1998-2015
4 Brett Favre 71,838 1991-2010
5 Ben Roethlisberger 64,088 2004-2021
6 Philip Rivers 63,440 2004-2020
7 Dan Marino 61,361 1983-1999
8 Matt Ryan * 59,735 2008-2021
9 Eli Manning * 57,023 2004-2019
10 Aaron Rodgers* 55,360 2005-2021
11 John Elway 51,475 1983-1998
12 Matthew Stafford* 49,995 2009-2021
13 Warren Moon 49,325 1984-2000
14 Fran Tarkenton 47,003 1961-1978
15 Carson Palmer 46,247 2004-2017
16 Vinny Testaverde 46,233 1987-2007
17 Drew Bledsoe 44,611 1993-2006
18 Dan Fouts 43,040 1973-1987
19 Joe Flacco 41,269 2008-2021
20 Kerry Collins 40,922 1995-2011
21 Joe Montana 40,551 1979-1994
22 Johnny Unitas 40,239 1956-1973
23 Dave Krieg 38,147 1980-1998
24 Boomer Esiason 37,920 1984-1997
25 Donovan McNabb 37,276 1999-2011
26 Russell Wilson* 37,059 2012-2021
27 Matt Hasselbeck 36,638 1999-2015
28 Alex Smith 35,650 2005-2020
29 Jim Kelly 35,467 1986-1996
30 Andy Dalton* 35,279 2011-2021
31 Jay Cutler 35,133 2006-2017
32 Ryan Fitzpatrick 34,990 2005-2021
33 Jim Everett 34,837 1986-1997
34 Jim Hart 34,665 1966-1984
35 Steve DeBerg 34,241 1978-1998
36 Tony Romo 34,183 2004-2016
37 John Hadl 33,503 1962-1977
38 Phil Simms 33,462 1979-1993
39 Steve Young 33,124 1985-1999
40 Y.A. Tittle 33,070 1948-1964
41 Troy Aikman 32,942 1989-2000
42 Ken Anderson 32,838 1971-1986
43 Kirk Cousins* 32,593 2012-2021
44 Cam Newton 32,382 2011-2021
45 Kurt Warner 32,344 1998-2009
46 Sonny Jurgensen 32,224 1957-1974
47 Mark Brunell 32,072 1994-2011
48 Derek Carr* 31,700 2014-2021
49 John Brodie 31,548 1957-1973
50 Steve McNair 31,304 1995-2007

Brady is only going to increase his lead during the 2022 season and when you look at the active players on this list, it’s hard to imagine anyone surpassing him over the next five to ten years or so. There are plenty of young guns who are going to have better per year numbers than Brady, so let’s take a look at just the active quarterbacks and how they fare.

Active QBs on the all-time yardage list

Rank Player Yds Years
1 Tom Brady 84,520 2000-2021
8 Matt Ryan 59,735 2008-2021
10 Aaron Rodgers 55,360 2005-2021
12 Matthew Stafford 49,995 2009-2021
19 Joe Flacco 41,269 2008-2021
26 Russell Wilson 37,059 2012-2021
30 Andy Dalton 35,279 2011-2021
43 Kirk Cousins 32,593 2012-2021
48 Derek Carr 31,700 2014-2021
52 Ryan Tannehill 30,729 2012-2021
97 Dak Prescott 22,083 2016-2021
103 Jared Goff 21,416 2016-2021
107 Jameis Winston 20,982 2015-2021
113 Carson Wentz 20,374 2016-2021
121 Patrick Mahomes 18,991 2017-2021
152 Case Keenum 14,876 2013-2021
157 Deshaun Watson 14,539 2017-2020
160 Teddy Bridgewater 14,437 2014-2021
163 Baker Mayfield 14,125 2018-2021
164 Josh Allen 14,114 2018-2021
165 Nick Foles 14,003 2012-2021
168 Marcus Mariota 13,437 2015-2021
176 Jimmy Garoppolo 11,852 2014-2021
180 Kyler Murray 11,480 2019-2021
189 Tyrod Taylor 10,736 2011-2021
191 Mitchell Trubisky 10,652 2017-2021
192 Brian Hoyer 10,631 2009-2021
193 Sam Darnold 10,624 2018-2021
205 Lamar Jackson 9,967 2018-2021
211 Justin Herbert 9,350 2020-2021
213 Blaine Gabbert 9,273 2011-2021
222 Daniel Jones 8,398 2019-2021
231 Jacoby Brissett 7,742 2016-2021
237 Joe Burrow 7,299 2020-2021
246 Mike Glennon 7,025 2013-2021
249 Geno Smith 6,917 2013-2021

What’s truly amazing is that Brady is still the yardage leader over the last two seasons combined. He hasn’t slowed down at all statistically going into his 23rd season.

As for the younger quarterbacks, Derek Carr is higher on the list than some might imagine with 31,700 passing yards (3,962 per year) through eight seasons. But, Matthew Stafford is probably the most poised to make a run on cracking the Top 5 all-time passing leaders. He’s not young anymore, but he is on a good team with plenty of opportunity to keep adding to his 12th place ranking of 49,995 passing yards at the age of 34. He’s also currently fourth all-time in yards passing per game at 274.7.

Josh Allen is at just four seasons played, but got off to a slow start in his career. He is currently averaging 3,528 yards per season, but over the last two season he’s averaging 4,475 yards.

Justin Herbert is off to an impressive start, as he put up a big rookie season of 4,336 yards and then backed it up with 5,014 yards in year two. At 292.2 yards passing per game, Herbert ranks only behind Patrick Mahomes in his per game stats.

Mahomes is currently at 18,991 yards (4,748 per year) through four seasons and is solidly in the lead for most yards passing per game at 301.4. Even in a down year last season, he averaged over 284 yards per game. It’s still way too early to give any kind of odds on if Mahomes can keep up his torrid pace and have anywhere near the longevity of Brady, but right now he’s the best hope to topple the king some day.

