All-time NFL passing leaders going into 2022 season

Over the last few decades, the NFL has continually made it easier for quarterbacks while passing offenses have grown more sophisticated and the season has gotten longer. All that means that records are going to continue to be broken as we move forward.

Going into the 2022 NFL season we still firmly have the spotlight trained on recently un-retired Tom Brady. Brady heads into his 23rd season overall and third season as the Buccaneers starting QB at the age of 45.

At this point in time, there’s nobody you can say is truly on track to surpass Brady as the all-time yardage leader, but we know the pace is going to be high moving forward. Here are the all-time leaders heading into the 2022 season.

All-time NFL passing yardage leaders Rank Player Yds Years Rank Player Yds Years 1 Tom Brady* 84,520 2000-2021 2 Drew Brees 80,358 2001-2020 3 Peyton Manning 71,940 1998-2015 4 Brett Favre 71,838 1991-2010 5 Ben Roethlisberger 64,088 2004-2021 6 Philip Rivers 63,440 2004-2020 7 Dan Marino 61,361 1983-1999 8 Matt Ryan * 59,735 2008-2021 9 Eli Manning * 57,023 2004-2019 10 Aaron Rodgers* 55,360 2005-2021 11 John Elway 51,475 1983-1998 12 Matthew Stafford* 49,995 2009-2021 13 Warren Moon 49,325 1984-2000 14 Fran Tarkenton 47,003 1961-1978 15 Carson Palmer 46,247 2004-2017 16 Vinny Testaverde 46,233 1987-2007 17 Drew Bledsoe 44,611 1993-2006 18 Dan Fouts 43,040 1973-1987 19 Joe Flacco 41,269 2008-2021 20 Kerry Collins 40,922 1995-2011 21 Joe Montana 40,551 1979-1994 22 Johnny Unitas 40,239 1956-1973 23 Dave Krieg 38,147 1980-1998 24 Boomer Esiason 37,920 1984-1997 25 Donovan McNabb 37,276 1999-2011 26 Russell Wilson* 37,059 2012-2021 27 Matt Hasselbeck 36,638 1999-2015 28 Alex Smith 35,650 2005-2020 29 Jim Kelly 35,467 1986-1996 30 Andy Dalton* 35,279 2011-2021 31 Jay Cutler 35,133 2006-2017 32 Ryan Fitzpatrick 34,990 2005-2021 33 Jim Everett 34,837 1986-1997 34 Jim Hart 34,665 1966-1984 35 Steve DeBerg 34,241 1978-1998 36 Tony Romo 34,183 2004-2016 37 John Hadl 33,503 1962-1977 38 Phil Simms 33,462 1979-1993 39 Steve Young 33,124 1985-1999 40 Y.A. Tittle 33,070 1948-1964 41 Troy Aikman 32,942 1989-2000 42 Ken Anderson 32,838 1971-1986 43 Kirk Cousins* 32,593 2012-2021 44 Cam Newton 32,382 2011-2021 45 Kurt Warner 32,344 1998-2009 46 Sonny Jurgensen 32,224 1957-1974 47 Mark Brunell 32,072 1994-2011 48 Derek Carr* 31,700 2014-2021 49 John Brodie 31,548 1957-1973 50 Steve McNair 31,304 1995-2007

Brady is only going to increase his lead during the 2022 season and when you look at the active players on this list, it’s hard to imagine anyone surpassing him over the next five to ten years or so. There are plenty of young guns who are going to have better per year numbers than Brady, so let’s take a look at just the active quarterbacks and how they fare.

Active QBs on the all-time yardage list Rank Player Yds Years Rank Player Yds Years 1 Tom Brady 84,520 2000-2021 8 Matt Ryan 59,735 2008-2021 10 Aaron Rodgers 55,360 2005-2021 12 Matthew Stafford 49,995 2009-2021 19 Joe Flacco 41,269 2008-2021 26 Russell Wilson 37,059 2012-2021 30 Andy Dalton 35,279 2011-2021 43 Kirk Cousins 32,593 2012-2021 48 Derek Carr 31,700 2014-2021 52 Ryan Tannehill 30,729 2012-2021 97 Dak Prescott 22,083 2016-2021 103 Jared Goff 21,416 2016-2021 107 Jameis Winston 20,982 2015-2021 113 Carson Wentz 20,374 2016-2021 121 Patrick Mahomes 18,991 2017-2021 152 Case Keenum 14,876 2013-2021 157 Deshaun Watson 14,539 2017-2020 160 Teddy Bridgewater 14,437 2014-2021 163 Baker Mayfield 14,125 2018-2021 164 Josh Allen 14,114 2018-2021 165 Nick Foles 14,003 2012-2021 168 Marcus Mariota 13,437 2015-2021 176 Jimmy Garoppolo 11,852 2014-2021 180 Kyler Murray 11,480 2019-2021 189 Tyrod Taylor 10,736 2011-2021 191 Mitchell Trubisky 10,652 2017-2021 192 Brian Hoyer 10,631 2009-2021 193 Sam Darnold 10,624 2018-2021 205 Lamar Jackson 9,967 2018-2021 211 Justin Herbert 9,350 2020-2021 213 Blaine Gabbert 9,273 2011-2021 222 Daniel Jones 8,398 2019-2021 231 Jacoby Brissett 7,742 2016-2021 237 Joe Burrow 7,299 2020-2021 246 Mike Glennon 7,025 2013-2021 249 Geno Smith 6,917 2013-2021

What’s truly amazing is that Brady is still the yardage leader over the last two seasons combined. He hasn’t slowed down at all statistically going into his 23rd season.

As for the younger quarterbacks, Derek Carr is higher on the list than some might imagine with 31,700 passing yards (3,962 per year) through eight seasons. But, Matthew Stafford is probably the most poised to make a run on cracking the Top 5 all-time passing leaders. He’s not young anymore, but he is on a good team with plenty of opportunity to keep adding to his 12th place ranking of 49,995 passing yards at the age of 34. He’s also currently fourth all-time in yards passing per game at 274.7.

Josh Allen is at just four seasons played, but got off to a slow start in his career. He is currently averaging 3,528 yards per season, but over the last two season he’s averaging 4,475 yards.

Justin Herbert is off to an impressive start, as he put up a big rookie season of 4,336 yards and then backed it up with 5,014 yards in year two. At 292.2 yards passing per game, Herbert ranks only behind Patrick Mahomes in his per game stats.

Mahomes is currently at 18,991 yards (4,748 per year) through four seasons and is solidly in the lead for most yards passing per game at 301.4. Even in a down year last season, he averaged over 284 yards per game. It’s still way too early to give any kind of odds on if Mahomes can keep up his torrid pace and have anywhere near the longevity of Brady, but right now he’s the best hope to topple the king some day.