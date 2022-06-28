Terry McLaurin agrees to 3-year contract extension worth $23 million per year

UPDATE: McClaurin will end up with over $53 million guaranteed.

More details:

Total guarantee: $53.154M

Full guarantee at signing: $34.6M

Another $12.5M guaranteed in March of 2023.

Signing bonus: $28M

Roster bonuses at the start of each league year.

$250K escalators each year except for the last year based on Pro Bowl nods. https://t.co/lBLJVrpX2d — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2022

The Washington Commanders have signed wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a new 3-year contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. McLaurin skipped mandatory minicamp as he looked for a new deal before playing on the last year of his rookie contract. He now has that deal and will be ready to roll for training camp.

McLaurin has proven he is a star in this league after putting up strong receiving numbers despite a host of mediocre quarterbacks throwing his way. This season he’ll get a slight upgrade as Carson Wentz will be the QB1 in Washington.

The wide receiver market has sky rocketed this offseason, and McLaurin’s contract puts him as a Top-5 paid wide receiver now. That likely won’t last, as players like D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel are going to be right up there in the Top 5 as well once they get new contracts.