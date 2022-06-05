Former first round pick N’Keal Harry a long shot to make Patriots roster

New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is a longshot to make the team’s roster for the 2022 season, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Harry was the team’s first-round pick in 2019, drafted No. 32 overall, but hasn’t performed as hoped. Reiss says that a crowded depth chart is the main reason Harry may need to look for another position to play to stay in New England.

Currently, Harry is listed as the team’s sixth wide receiver behind DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton. Reiss suggests that the 6 ft. 4 Harry could convert to tight end, but he would then be third-string behind Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

If you had forgotten that Harry was even on the Pats, you likely aren’t alone. He only played in 10 games last season. Harry was targeted 22 times and had only 12 receptions for 184 yards with no touchdowns. Expectations were high for him and the 24-year-old could still carve out a good role for an NFL team, but it may not be in New England. If you are listed on a depth chart behind Kendrick Bourne and a second-round rookie, you may need to look for other options.