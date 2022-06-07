Deebo Samuel is expected to attend 49ers mandatory minicamp

The San Francisco 49ers do-it-all star Deebo Samuel is expected to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He has been in a contract dispute with the franchise since the season ended as Samuel looks for a new deal.

Samuel is going into the final season of his four-year rookie contract and has proven to be one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL as a valuable option for the 49ers in their deep playoff run last season.

Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards last year with 6 receiving touchdowns, and he also rushed for 365 yards on 59 attempts with 8 rushing scores.

This is no guarantee Samuel is happy with the franchise after requesting a trade, but this could be a step in the right direction in the relationship between him and the 49ers. San Francisco’s minicamp will be held June 7-9.