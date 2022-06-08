The Los Angeles Rams and WR Cooper Kupp made significant progress toward a contract extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday evening. The contract could fall in the range of three years at $20 million per season, per Rap Sheet. Kupp’s final year would be in 2023, but the Rams don’t owe him any guaranteed money in that year. So Kupp would be entering the 2022 season as a pending free agent. With that in mind, the Rams are working to keep Kupp after locking up DT Aaron Donald.
Filed under:
Report: Rams, Cooper Kupp make progress on extension
Los Angeles WR needs a new contract and it could be in the 3-year, $20 million per season range.